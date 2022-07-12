Tonight: Partly cloudy. Turning less humid. Low 61.
Tomorrow morning: Decreasing clouds. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. High 77.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Low 70s.
The risk for severe weather is over in Central New York as storms continue to advance east of our area. The weather turns less humid tonight, with partly cloudy skies. More comfortable sleeping weather is expected, with overnight lows in the low 60s.
Cooler, drier weather returns on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A passing shower is possible on Thursday, otherwise partly sunny. High in the mid 70s. Warmer weather returns heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Warmer and more humid on Sunday, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday, with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and very warm on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s.