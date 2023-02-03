Turning much less cold this weekend

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly
accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest
winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to
be this evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Turning much less cold this weekend

Tonight: Passing snow showers. Frigid. Low -10 to -20.

Saturday: Turning less cold and less windy. A few flurries in the afternoon. High 17. Low 14.

Sunday: Cloudy with a passing rain or snow shower north. Significantly warmer. High 40. Low 31.

Weekend planner

A wind chill warning remains in effect all of Central New York through tonight. Wind chills are expected to bottom out between -20 to -30.

Frigid conditions continue tonight, with wind chills remaining as low as -25 to -35. Winds decrease as air temperatures fall between -10 to -20. Lake effect snow showers are expected to bring a light accumulation of snow to the region, with reduced visibility at times due to blowing snow. Snow showers end tonight.

Not quite as frigid on Saturday, with less wind and mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible late in the day. Highs in the teens. Cloudy skies on Sunday and noticeably warmer, with highs near 40. Snow showers are possible on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mild weather arrives next week, with rain showers and highs in the 40s on Tuesday. Seasonably mild weather continues on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40.

