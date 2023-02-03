Turning much less cold this weekend

Tonight: Passing snow showers. Frigid. Low -10 to -20.
Saturday: Turning less cold and less windy. A few flurries in the afternoon. High 17. Low 14.
Sunday: Cloudy with a passing rain or snow shower north. Significantly warmer. High 40. Low 31.
A wind chill warning remains in effect all of Central New York through tonight. Wind chills are expected to bottom out between -20 to -30.
Frigid conditions continue tonight, with wind chills remaining as low as -25 to -35. Winds decrease as air temperatures fall between -10 to -20. Lake effect snow showers are expected to bring a light accumulation of snow to the region, with reduced visibility at times due to blowing snow. Snow showers end tonight.
Not quite as frigid on Saturday, with less wind and mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible late in the day. Highs in the teens. Cloudy skies on Sunday and noticeably warmer, with highs near 40. Snow showers are possible on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mild weather arrives next week, with rain showers and highs in the 40s on Tuesday. Seasonably mild weather continues on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40.