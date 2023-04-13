Unseasonably warm weather continues

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT FRIDAY...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Ground Level
Ozone.. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Friday.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index
or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different
pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the
health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK AND
NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA INTO THE EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New
York and NEPA.

Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30
percent across all of Central NY and NEPA late morning through the
early evening. West winds increase between 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 20 mph until this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels
have dried out this week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Unseasonably warm weather continues

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low 51.

Friday morning: Sunny. Low 60s.

Friday afternoon: Sunny, very warm, breezy. High 83.

Friday evening: Sunny, pleasant. Mid 70s.

UV index

The weather remains unseasonably warm for the rest of the week. A beautiful evening in Central New York, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The weather remains clear tonight, with overnight lows in the low 50s. Sunny skies again tomorrow and very warm, with highs in the low 80s.

The weather remains very warm to start the weekend. Partly sunny skies on Saturday, with highs near 80. A slight chance of a shower late in the day. A mix of sunshine and clouds expected Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives on Sunday night, bringing widespread rain. Cooler on Monday, with rain showers and highs in the upper 50s. Much cooler weather expected Tuesday. Breezy, with scattered showers. Highs only in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 50. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs near 60.

