Unseasonably warm weather continues

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low 51.
Friday morning: Sunny. Low 60s.
Friday afternoon: Sunny, very warm, breezy. High 83.
Friday evening: Sunny, pleasant. Mid 70s.
The weather remains unseasonably warm for the rest of the week. A beautiful evening in Central New York, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. The weather remains clear tonight, with overnight lows in the low 50s. Sunny skies again tomorrow and very warm, with highs in the low 80s.
The weather remains very warm to start the weekend. Partly sunny skies on Saturday, with highs near 80. A slight chance of a shower late in the day. A mix of sunshine and clouds expected Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives on Sunday night, bringing widespread rain. Cooler on Monday, with rain showers and highs in the upper 50s. Much cooler weather expected Tuesday. Breezy, with scattered showers. Highs only in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 50. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs near 60.