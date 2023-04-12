 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK INTO
THE EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New
York.

Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30
percent across all of Central NY until early evening. West winds
increase between 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph until
this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels have dried out this
week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Unseasonably warm weather for the rest of the week

  • 0

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low 52.

Wednesday morning: Sunny. Low 60s.

Wednesday afternoon: Sunny, warm, breezy. High 80.

Wednesday evening: Sunny, pleasant. Mid 70s.

Temperature trend

Unseasonably warm weather will settle in for the remainder of the week. Clear and mild tonight, with overnight lows in the 50s. A sunny, breezy, and warm Thursday, with highs near 80! The humidity remains low, meaning the risk for brush fire spread will remain elevated through the end of the week. A reminder that a statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14th.

Sunny on Friday, with highs near 80! The weather remains unseasonably warm on Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A brief shower is possible late in the day. The weather remains mild on Sunday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A strong cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing widespread rain and much cooler weather. Showers on Monday and Tuesday, with highs only near 50.

Recommended for you