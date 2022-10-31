Unseasonably warm weather in the forecast

Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 52.
Tuesday Morning: Showers. Mid 50s.
Tuesday Afternoon: Cloudy with a few showers. High 62.
Tuesday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 50s.
Happy Halloween! If you are planning on trick or treating this evening, a few showers will be possible. Expect mild and cloudy weather, with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy tonight with a few showers continuing. Overnight lows in the low 50s. The weather remains unsettled on Tuesday, with clouds and a few showers, especially in the morning through early afternoon. Mild for this time of year, with highs in the low 60s.
The jet stream will drive far to the north and west this week, bringing a surge of unseasonably warm, dry, and sunny weather to our region. Temperatures look to climb into the mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and upper 60s by Friday. Sunny weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with record high temperatures possible. Highs in the low 70s are possible both Saturday and Sunday! A cold front looks to arrive Monday and bring rain and cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday look to climb into the upper 60s.