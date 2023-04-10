Unseasonably warm weather settles in

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 37.
Tuesday morning: Partly sunny. Low 40s.
Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny and windy. High 69.
Tuesday evening: Partly sunny and breezy. Low 60s.
*A fire weather watch is in effect for the Mohawk and Southern Valleys for tomorrow due to high winds and low relative humidity* A reminder that a statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14th.
The weather remains unseasonably warm and mostly sunny this week. For tonight, partly cloudy skies. Cooling off quickly after sunset, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. A mix of sunshine and clouds tomorrow, with windy conditions. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s.
A push of very warm weather is expected for the end of the week. Mostly sunny on Thursday and breezy, with highs in the upper 70s! Mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. A strong cold front arrives on Sunday and brings the possibility of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s. Much cooler weather to follow for Monday, with cloudy skies, rain showers, and highs in the low 50s.