Unsettled and cooler weather continue this week

Morning: Rain. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Scattered showers. High 56.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Low 39.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers possibly mixing with snow in the morning. High 48. Low 39.
The near term forecast to start the workweek is extremely similar to last week. Pop-up showers possible Monday through Wednesday from another pesky low pressure center northwest of our area. Very small hail, graupel, and even snow in higher elevations can't be ruled out as temperatures aloft cool down to support such development.
Rain this morning gives way to scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 50s. The showers continue tonight with lows in the 30s. Scattered showers continue tomorrow. It is possible they mix with snow in higher elevations in the morning. Cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. The showers continue for Wednesday and Thursday with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.
We start to dry out on Friday, but an isolated shower is still possible. We warm up into the 60s over the weekend with some sunshine and mostly dry conditions returning.