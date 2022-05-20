Unsettled, but hot weather this weekend

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 80.
Tonight: Chance of a shower or thunderstorm before 8 PM. Low 65.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Afternoon/evening thunderstorms likely. High 90. Low 67.
Sunday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day for the potential of strong storms in the afternoon and evening.
Much warmer weather is expected to arrive in Central New York as we head into the weekend. Patchy fog to start this morning, but partly sunny today and much warmer and more humid, with highs near 80. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon to early evening.
Hazy, hot and humid tomorrow, with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 90. A strong cold front arrives on Sunday, bringing the potential for strong storms in the afternoon and evening. Before the storms arrive, expect hot and humid conditions, with highs in the upper 80s.
Cooler but sunny weather is expected early next week, with highs in the 60s on Monday and near 70 for Tuesday. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s. Rain on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s.