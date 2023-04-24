Unsettled, cool weather lingers through the early part of the week

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 33.
Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Tuesday afternoon: A mix of sunshine and clouds. A passing shower. High 53.
Tuesday evening: A mix of sunshine and clouds. A few passing showers. Upper 40s.
The weather remains cooler than average, with showers again on Tuesday and Wednesday. For this evening, expect a few scattered showers. On the cool side, with temperatures in the 40s. Chilly tonight, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow morning, with more sunshine expected in the afternoon. A few pop up showers are expected, with highs in the low 50s. Chilly again tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Wednesday looks similar to tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and a few pop up showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.
The weather dries out and turns sunnier for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday in the upper 50s. Temperatures climb into the mid 60s on Friday. A few showers are possible late Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s. Showers on Monday, with highs in the upper 50s.