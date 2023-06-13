Unsettled weather ahead

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain developing late. Low 54.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Low 60s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy with widespread showers. A rumble of thunder possible. Cool. High 66.
Wednesday evening: Showers. Low 60s.
Unsettled weather is expected for most of the remainder of the week, with much needed rain chances ahead. For tonight, expect increasing clouds. Rain develops late, with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
Widespread showers tomorrow. Cloudy and cool, with highs in the mid 60s. A few rumbles of thunder are possible in the afternoon and early evening. Partly cloudy on Thursday, with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low 70s. Cloudy with showers on Friday. Highs in the upper 60s.
The weekend weather is trending cloudier and wetter. Clouds and showers are expected on Saturday, with highs near 70. Partly sunny on Father's Day, with the chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Cloudy with showers again on Monday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with the chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.