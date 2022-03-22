Unsettled weather ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Light frost. Low 19.
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy. Upper 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Cloudy and breezy. High 43.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with light rain showers. Upper 30s.
An elevated risk for fire spread continues through this evening due to windy and dry conditions. A seasonal statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. For tonight, expect increasing clouds. A light frost is possible by tomorrow morning, with overnight lows in the upper teens. Cloudy skies expected tomorrow, with breezy conditions. Highs only in the low 40s. A few light rain showers are expected late in the day.
Rain becomes widespread tomorrow night. A wintry mix is possible in the higher terrain of the Adirondacks. Rain continues on Thursday, with highs in the 40s. The weather looks generally unsettled, with scattered showers around on Friday and Saturday as low pressure sits off the Atlantic Coast. Highs both days in the mid 40s. Colder weather to follow for Sunday, with some light snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Cold and dry on Monday, with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Dry on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the mid 30s.