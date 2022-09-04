Unsettled weather begins today

Sunday Morning: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 70s.
Sunday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Pop-up shower/storm. Upper 70s.
Labor Day. Showers south. More dry north. Lower 70s.
A nice start to this Sunday Morning, some of us saw a gorgeous sunrise. Clouds begin to increase today ahead of a stationary front arriving from the north. Ahead of the front, the Southern Valleys have the highest chance to see a pop-up shower/storm today. We remain mild overnight, continuous showers slowly begin by the early morning on Labor Day.
The latest info for rainfall tomorrow shows a stationary front moving further south, meaning the most steady rainfall chances will once again be in the Southern Valleys. A few showers could linger north into the Mohawk Valley, with even less of a chance for a shower in the North Country. Highs in the lower 70s. After the front pushes through, dry weather persists for the remainder of the week, as a high pressure builds in from the west.