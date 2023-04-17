Unsettled weather continues early this week

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Low 35.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy with a mix of rain/snow showers. Upper 30s.
Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Breezy. High 49.
Tuesday evening: Cloudy with a mix of rain/snow showers. Low 40s.
The weather remains unsettled over the next 48 hours, with a return to a few snow showers at times. For tonight, expect cloudy skies and a few passing rain showers. Overnight lows in the mid 30s. A mix of rain and snow showers early Tuesday, with little snow accumulation expected. Breezy and chilly, with highs in the upper 40s. Scattered rain showers continue through the afternoon, switching back over to a few snow showers Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. A few snow showers possible early Wednesday, with a return to sunshine by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
The weather turns warmer later in the week, with a return to sunshine late Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s. Much warmer weather arrives on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. A few late day showers and storms possible. Partly sunny and warm on Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms late. Highs near 70. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday. Much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. A passing shower is possible on Monday, with highs near 50.