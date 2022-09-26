Unsettled weather continues for the next few days

Morning: Few isolated showers. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Scattered showers. Possibly a thunderstorm. High 63.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 49.
Tomorrow: On/off showers. High 62. Low 48.
On and off showers continue for today through Wednesday due to a low pressure system trapped by a dip in the jet stream. We slowly start to dry out again by the end of the week, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday. We remain on the cooler side for the week with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Sunshine comes back in for Thursday and for most of the weekend as high pressure builds. Still on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday through Sunday.