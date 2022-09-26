 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unsettled weather continues for the next few days

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Few isolated showers. Mid 50s.

Afternoon: Scattered showers. Possibly a thunderstorm. High 63.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 49.

Tomorrow: On/off showers. High 62. Low 48.

today

On and off showers continue for today through Wednesday due to a low pressure system trapped by a dip in the jet stream. We slowly start to dry out again by the end of the week, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday. We remain on the cooler side for the week with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunshine comes back in for Thursday and for most of the weekend as high pressure builds. Still on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday through Sunday.

Recommended for you