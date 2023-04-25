Unsettled weather continues for your Tuesday

Very similar weather today compared to yesterday, just slightly more dry. Dry start this morning but as convection in the atmosphere starts up in the late morning/early afternoon, pop up showers are likely to form. With these showers, graupel is possible which are snowflakes covered in small ice crystals. Graupel is soft and crunchy unlike hail and sleet, and is likely to melt very quickly one it reaches the ground. Peeks of sunshine are possible closer to sunset today, but we aren't done with unsettled weather yet this week.
The final round of precip from this pesky upper level low that has been sitting north of our area since the weekend will push through early Wednesday morning and into the afternoon. Scattered showers and, once again, graupel are possible. Trace amounts of snow could also accumulate in the early morning hours in higher elevations, but it will melt as temps reach above freezing during the day. We dry out late Wednesday night and the dry weather sticks around Thursday and Friday, before rain chances increase again for parts of Saturday and a good chunk of Sunday.