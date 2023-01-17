Unsettled weather continues in Central New York

Tonight: Rain showers. Low 32.
Wednesday morning: Snow showers. Low 30s.
Wednesday afternoon: Rain/snow showers. High 36.
Wednesday evening: Cloudy. Low 30s.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is Thursday due to the possibility of accumulating ice*
Watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces this evening as freezing rain changes to rain. Temperatures remain near freezing overnight, with scattered showers and drizzle. Rain showers change to snow showers on Wednesday, with a light accumulation (less than 1"). Highs in the mid 30s.
A wintry mix returns on Thursday, with snow changing to accumulating ice. The afternoon and evening look slippery once again. Highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers return Friday, with highs in the mid 30s. The weather on Saturday looks dry and seasonably cold, with highs near 30. We're watching the possibility of accumulating snow on Sunday night into Monday as low pressure swings off the coast. Highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Tuesday and dry, with highs in the mid 30s.