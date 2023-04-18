Unsettled weather continues tonight and early tomorrow

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 32.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy with a mix of rain/snow showers. Mid 30s.
Wednesday afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 49.
Wednesday evening: Partly sunny. Mid 40s.
The weather remains unsettled tonight and early tomorrow as slow moving low pressure moves across Central New York. For tonight, expect a mix of rain and snow showers, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Little snow accumulation expected. A few snow showers possible early Wednesday, with a return to sunshine by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
The weather turns warmer later in the week, with a return to sunshine late Thursday. Highs in the mid 60s. Much warmer weather arrives on Friday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny and warm on Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday. Much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy with showers on Monday, with highs near 50. A passing shower is possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s.