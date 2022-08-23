Unsettled weather continues Tuesday

Morning: Dense morning fog. Cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 73.
Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 61.
Tomorrow: Dense morning fog. Partly cloudy. High 81. Low 60.
Unsettled weather continues today as an area of low pressure moves across the Northeast. High pressure returns for Wednesday, with a few chances for much needed rainfall later this week.
Generally cloudy and unsettled today, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs only in the low 70s.
The weather looks to improve as high pressure develops and moves in tomorrow. Thursday looks partly sunny, with the chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm. A cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. The weather looks pleasant this weekend. Partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday and seasonably warm, with highs near 80. Much warmer weather arrives on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.