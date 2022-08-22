Tonight: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 73.
Evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 70s.
Unsettled weather continues through Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves across the Northeast. High pressure returns for Wednesday, with a few chances for much needed rainfall later this week.
Showers and thunderstorms continue this evening and tonight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, with the possibility of ponding on roadways. Temperatures don't drop very much tonight, remaining in the mid 60s overnight. A generally cloudy and unsettled Tuesday, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs only in the low 70s.
The weather looks to improve as high pressure develops and moves in Wednesday. Thursday looks partly sunny, with the chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm. A cold front arrives on Friday and brings widespread showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. The weather looks pleasant this weekend. Partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday and seasonably warm, with highs near 80. Much warmer weather arrives on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.