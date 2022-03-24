Unsettled weather continues

Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Low 38.
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Cloudy with rain showers. High 50.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Mid 40s.
Unsettled, breezy, cloudy, and generally cooler than average weather will continue over the next several days. Widespread rain returns tonight as low pressure passes to the south and east. Overnight lows in the mid 30s. Rain showers continue on Friday. Breezy and cloudy, with highs near 50. Rain turns over to a few snow showers Friday night, mainly in hilltops north of the Mohawk Valley. Little accumulation is expected.
Cooler and unsettled again on Saturday. A mix of rain and snow showers are possible, with highs in the low 40s. Even colder weather on Sunday. C, with scattered snow showers. Highs only in the mid 30s. Cold and windy on Monday, with cloudy skies and highs only in the mid 20s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday, with temperatures back in the 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 40. Milder weather on Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.