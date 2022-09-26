Unsettled weather continues

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 48.
Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 60s.
Tuesday evening: Cloudy with widespread showers. Mid 50s.
A slow moving area of low pressure will move in from the west and bring clouds, showers, and cooler than average weather to Central New York for the first half of the week. The weather looks to clear out later in the week as high pressure moves in. High pressure is expected to prevent any of the leftovers of Hurricane Ian from impacting our local weather.
Mostly cloudy this evening and tonight, with patchy fog developing. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the early afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. The weather looks to remain unsettled through Wednesday, with cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs only in the upper 50s.
The weather clears out on Thursday, with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 50s. Some patchy frost is possible Thursday night, with overnight lows in the 30s. The weather looks to warm up and remain dry heading into the weekend, with highs back in the 60s on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.