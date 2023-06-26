 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
391 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              MADISON               ONEIDA
ONONDAGA              SCHUYLER              SENECA
STEUBEN               TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE,
HORNELL, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO,
PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA,
TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Unsettled weather continues

  • 0

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Mild. Low 65.

Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.

Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78.

Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 70s.

Humidity

The weather remains unsettled over the next few days, with drier, less humid weather expected by the end of the week. For tonight, expect a few passing showers. Mild and muggy, with lows in the mid 60s. The weather remains unsettled tomorrow, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Warm and humid, with highs in the upper 70s. It turns less humid on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

The weather looks partly sunny and dry on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return this weekend, as yet another area of low pressure approaches from the west. Highs near 80.

Recommended for you