Unsettled weather continues

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Mild. Low 65.
Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 70s.
The weather remains unsettled over the next few days, with drier, less humid weather expected by the end of the week. For tonight, expect a few passing showers. Mild and muggy, with lows in the mid 60s. The weather remains unsettled tomorrow, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Warm and humid, with highs in the upper 70s. It turns less humid on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Cooler, with highs in the low 70s.
The weather looks partly sunny and dry on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return this weekend, as yet another area of low pressure approaches from the west. Highs near 80.