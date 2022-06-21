Tonight: Cloudy. Low 60.
Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Passing shower or thunderstorm. High 75.
Evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Unsettled weather continues over the next few days as a front stalls over the region.
Cloudy skies this evening, with widespread showers east of Utica. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. Temperatures remain in the 60s this evening and tonight. Cloudy overnight, with a brief shower possible. Overnight lows near 60.
Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, with the chance of a pop up shower or rumble of thunder. Warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. Mainly cloudy skies again on Thursday and once again on the cooler side. Highs only near 70.
The weather does improve later in the week. Warmer and more humid on Friday, with highs in the low 80s. Feeling like the middle of summer this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but a cold front arriving on Sunday could spark a late day shower or thunderstorm. Cooler, wet weather to follow on Monday, with highs back in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s.