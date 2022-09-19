Unsettled weather continues

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 58.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 60s.
Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
A series of cold fronts rolls through the region this week, setting the stage for the coolest weather so far this season by the end of the week.
The weather remains unsettled this evening and tonight, with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving after dark. Mainly cloudy overnight, with patchy fog. Overnight lows in the upper 50s. Mainly cloudy on Tuesday, with scattered showers, especially in the morning. Cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. The weather looks to clear out tomorrow night, with overnight lows near 50. Warmer on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.
A strong cold front arrives Wednesday night and brings clouds, showers, and breezy weather. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers. Highs only near 60. Chilly on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs only in the mid 50s. Some frost is possible in the outlying areas both Thursday and Friday nights. The weather slowly warms up as we head into the weekend, with highs back in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.