Unsettled weather continues

Tonight: Cloudy with widespread showers. Low 48.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 50s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy with a passing shower. Breezy. Upper 50s.
Wednesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
Slow moving low pressure will continue to drive our local weather through tomorrow, bringing clouds and showers to the region and cooler temperatures. The weather looks to clear out later in the week as high pressure moves in. High pressure is expected to prevent any of the leftovers of Hurricane Ian from impacting our local weather.
Cloudy this evening with lake effect rain. Temperatures remain in the 50s. Cloudy skies overnight with widespread showers. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. The weather looks to remain unsettled through Wednesday, with cloudy skies, scattered showers, and breezy conditions. Highs only in the upper 50s.
The weather clears out on Thursday, with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 50s. Some patchy frost is possible Thursday night, with overnight lows in the 30s. Partly sunny on Friday and pleasant, with highs in the low 60s. The weather this weekend is looking pleasant, with a mix of sunshine and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid 60s. A little cooler early next week, but starting out dry for Monday. Highs near 60. A few showers look to return on Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s.