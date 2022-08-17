Unsettled weather continues

Morning: Scattered showers. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 74.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 57.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. A passing shower or thunderstorm. High 80. Low 59.
Upper level low pressure will keep our weather somewhat unsettled this week. More scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. A passing shower or storm is possible on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. The weather does look to dry out for Friday and Saturday. Turning warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. More scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.