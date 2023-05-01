Unsettled weather continues

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 39.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. High 52.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 40s.
The weather remains unsettled for most of the week. Warmer, drier, sunnier weather will slowly return as we head into the weekend.
For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few passing showers. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy, cool, and unsettled tomorrow, with scattered showers. Breezy, with highs in the low 50s. Rain showers continue tomorrow night and into Wednesday, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday near 50.
The weather slowly improves by Thursday, with a few scattered showers, and warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 50s. A passing shower is possible on Friday, but most of the day looks dry and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Pleasant over the weekend, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s on Saturday. Warm and sunny on Sunday, with highs near 70! Warm weather looks to continue into Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.