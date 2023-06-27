Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Mild. Low 65.
Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 70.
Wednesday evening: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 60s.
An air quality alert is in effect for Central New York due to wildfire smoke expected to arrive late Wednesday. The air quality looks to become somewhat poor late Wednesday and poor on Thursday. If you are sensitive to smoke, you'll want to limit your time outdoors on these days.
Unsettled weather continues in Central New York, with pop up showers and thunderstorms this evening and early tonight. Another mild night, with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers on Wednesday. Cooler, with highs near 70. Hazy on Thursday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s.
Air quality looks to improve by the weekend, with a return to scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday, with highs near 80. Partly sunny and warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s.