Unsettled weather for your Monday

Today, weather remains generally unsettled with scattered showers arriving in the afternoon. Nothing is expected to be strong today, but one or two showers could produce some rumbles of thunder. For temperatures, we look to barely make it into the low 70s. Lingering rain possible overnight for some areas but beyond that we dry out Tuesday afternoon in what will likely be the driest day this week. Sunshine and highs in the mid 80s! An isolated shower or storm is possible especially south of the Mohawk Valley closer to sunset as a frontal system arrives from the west, but lack of moisture might limit development.
As we approach the middle to end of the workweek, a series of frontal systems will continuously push through Central New York. Due to the weak and disorganized nature of them, forecast model guidance will not be helpful for timing the arrival of rain this far out. So for now just expect on and off showers and storms as humidity continues to rise later in the week. This weather pattern is primarily due to a Greenland high pressure block preventing this lingering low pressure center northwest of us from pushing east, but this might change by the middle of next week providing us possibly several days of nice weather in a row.