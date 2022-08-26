Unsettled weather Friday ahead of a Beautiful Weekend

Friday Morning: Partly cloudy. Possible shower. Mid 60s.
Friday Afternoon: Scattered showers/storms. Upper 70s.
Friday Evening: Scattered showers/storms. Upper 70s.
Happy Friday! Some rumbles of thunder and isolated showers passed over us overnight. The chance for pop us showers throughout the morning hours with a greater chance for isolated showers/thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon/early evening. We are at a level 1 out of 5 (marginal risk) for severe weather tomorrow. What that means is with scattered showers/storms this afternoon and evening, there is a chance for one or two storms to strengthen into severe thunderstorms, the largest risk being gusty winds and small hail. The biggest threat for severe weather remains east of our area closer to Albany, however for our area, the risk is non-zero and you should at least remain weather aware, including have the ability to receive severe thunderstorm warnings to your phone should they form.
After showers and storms push through Friday, expect pleasant weather this weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Slightly hotter and more humid Sunday, with a chance for a pop-up shower/storm north and south of the Mohawk Valley. Weather returns unsettled next week, and in the long range forecast, the possibility of another early taste of fall with crisp air towards next weekend.