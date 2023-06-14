Unsettled weather heading into the weekend

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and patchy fog. Low 55.
Thursday morning: Cloudy. Low 60s.
Thursday afternoon: Turning partly sunny. Pleasant. High 73.
Thursday evening: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
A break in the rain is expected tomorrow, with a return to rain on Friday. The weather is trending wet heading into the weekend.
Clouds, showers, and patchy fog tonight. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s. The weather looks to improve tomorrow, with clouds giving way to sunshine. A break in the rain, with highs in the low 70s. Clouds return on Friday with widespread showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
The weekend weather is trending cloudy and wet. Some light smoke may return from the wildfires to the north this weekend, too. We'll keep you posted. Clouds and showers are expected on Saturday, with highs near 70. Mostly cloudy on Father's Day, with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s. Cloudy with showers again on Monday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with the chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Showers on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s.