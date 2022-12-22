Unsettled weather moves in Thursday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.



Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins,
Madison, and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Schuyler, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to cold wind chills,
temperatures will quickly drop below freezing late Friday
morning and through the afternoon. This will likely result in
a flash freeze and icy road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.



Unsettled weather moves in Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Tracking unsettled weather

Morning: Partly clear. Mid 20s.

Afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 35.

Evening: Wintry mix starting. Upper 30s.

Tonight: Widespread rain. Increasing temperature.

Friday Morning: Widespread rain. Lower 40s.

Friday Afternoon: **Flash freeze**. Windy. Upper 10s.

alert day

We are tracking a very complex and active weather system arriving to CNY for the next couple days. This dry weather lasts until this afternoon before this system arrives in the evening. Precipitation starts as snow or a wintry mix. With temperatures near freezing, this could cause slick roads briefly. Wintry mix quickly changes to widespread rain which will continue overnight.

**Alert Day Friday** Widespread rain will be across CNY for the morning hours, but a powerful front will blast arctic air into the area by the early afternoon. Rough timing is shown on the map below. Friday is an alert day for multiple reasons. We could be dealing with minor flooding in poor drainage areas due to snowmelt and additional rainfall. A flash freeze is certain as temperatures plummet into the teens by Friday evening, and with wind gusts upwards of 50 mph, this could cause scattered power outages.

Flash freeze timing

Friday night and into Saturday, wind chills will be frigid. Temperatures fall into the single digits and wind chill values are likely to be sub-zero. Christmas eve will be chilly throughout the day with temperatures barely going higher than the mid teens. The weather looks to turn less cold and dry as we head into early next week, with highs near 30 by Wednesday.

