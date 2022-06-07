Unsettled weather moves in today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High 78.
Tonight: Rain. Weak thunderstorms possible late. Low 56.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 72. Low 56.
A warm and breezy start this morning with temperatures warming up to the 70s. Rain showers look to arrive in the afternoon as a cold front approaches, with highs near 80. As the cold front moves through tonight, weak thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the 50s. We dry out tomorrow, with cooler weather and highs in the low 70s.
Rainfall will occur on and off throughout the week this week. A return to rain occurs on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. Dry once again Friday and unsettled weather returns for Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.