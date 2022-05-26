Unsettled weather on the horizon

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Turning noticeably more humid. High 75.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 60.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 77. Low 61.
Warm, pleasant weather continues in Central New York for today. Mostly cloudy, but remaining dry. Turning noticeably more humid and breezy, with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Rain returns tomorrow, with the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, it looks like a few showers and a thunderstorm are possible on Saturday, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highs near 70. Pleasant on Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Warmer on Memorial Day, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
The weather looks very warm early next week, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s by Tuesday. Hazy, hot, and humid on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s.