Unsettled weather on the horizon

Morning: Sunny. 40s.
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 70.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 55.
Tomorrow: Afternoon heavy rain, winds, and thunderstorms. High 63. Low 46.
*Thursday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to widespread heavy rainfall developing in the afternoon/evening. Thunder, gusty winds are also possible*
Sunny skies to start today, with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs near 70. Remaining mostly cloudy tonight and mild, with overnight lows in the 50s.
A strong cold front arrives tomorrow, bringing widespread heavy rainfall. A general 1-2" of rain is expected, not enough to cause major flooding, but enough to cause some problems. A significant amount of leaf fall is expected, especially in areas that saw peak color over the weekend. This could clog storm drains and create slippery roads Thursday evening and Thursday night.
Breezy and cooler on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. The weekend is looking to start out dry and sunny for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.