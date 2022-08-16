Unsettled weather on Wednesday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 59.
Wednesday morning: Scattered showers. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 74.
Evening: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Partly sunny with a few scattered showers continuing this evening. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Watch out for some patchy fog, too.
Upper level low pressure will keep our weather somewhat unsettled this week. More widespread storms are possible on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. More scattered showers are possible on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. The weather does look to dry out on Friday and Saturday. Turning warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. More scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.
