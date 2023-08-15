Unsettled weather pattern looms until Friday

An occasional shower is possible this evening with mostly cloudy skies as low pressure continues to slowly move over the northeast. Unsettled weather continues Wednesday with a spotty showers, however cloud cover will slowly decrease by the mid to late afternoon. A lull in any rainfall activity will be present Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning with clear skies and patchy fog.
Winds pick up from the south Thursday afternoon upwards of 15-20 miles per hour. Hilltops south of the Mohawk Valley will experience the most wind. Along with the wind, dragged up from the south will be humidity and highs approaching the low 80s. Due to the higher temperatures and dew points, a couple pop-up showers cannot be ruled out in what will otherwise be a sunny day. Rain chances increase again overnight into Friday morning ahead of a cold front that will bring highs for Friday only into the upper 60s to low 70s. Beyond Friday though, high pressure looks to remain dominant for the weekend providing very nice summer weather.