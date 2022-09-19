Unsettled weather returns today

Morning: Cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Scattered thunderstorms. High 73.
Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 60.
Tomorrow: Lingering isolated showers. High 72. Low 58.
Patchy fog is possible this morning along with clouds and humidity. Scattered showers and storms are possible late morning/early afternoon, clearing out by this evening. A few more showers and storms are possible overnight.
Isolated showers linger on Tuesday before we have a short dry period of weather on Wednesday for most of the day. Another cold front arrives Wednesday evening bringing another round of scattered thunderstorms. Lingering rain showers once again Thursday before we dry out for the weekend.
Temperatures this week will remain slightly above average, however this warm period is short lived as well. With the cold front arriving late Wednesday into Thursday, the first day of fall coincidentally, much cooler weather looks to come in. Early estimates for high temperatures the upcoming weekend only look to be in the mid 50s!