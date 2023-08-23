Unsettled weather returns

Tonight: Cloudy with showers possible late. Low 59.
Thursday morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Thursday afternoon: Cloudy with a passing shower. High 69.
Thursday evening: Cloudy with showers. Mid 60s.
Unsettled, cooler weather returns Thursday and lingers into the start of the weekend.
For this evening, expect increasing clouds. Pleasant, with temperatures in the low 70s. Cloudy tonight, with rain possible late. Lows in the upper 50s. A cloudy, gloomy, cool Thursday, with a few passing showers. Highs only in the upper 60s. Clouds and showers continue into tomorrow night and early Friday. Warmer on Friday and less cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s.
The weekend looks generally pleasant, with only the chance of a passing shower on Saturday. Highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny again on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds and showers return on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s.