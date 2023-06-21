Unsettled weather slowly arrives within the next few days

Happy first day of summer! We’ve got plentiful sunshine today as highs have reached the low 80s. Enjoy the dry weather today though, as we return to more unsettled weather for the near future. Tomorrow, mostly dry with a stray shower in the morning. The rain splits off towards Albany in the afternoon so rain chances will not be completely zero throughout the day. Friday, a round of light rain is possible for the morning as a dry slot moves in for the afternoon, then isolated showers and storms in the evening.
The weekend is still trending on the rainy side, especially Saturday. Highs are likely to reach the mid to upper 70s with numerous showers and scattered storms. On Sunday, showers become less numerous with a few thunderstorms possible primarily in the eastern part of CNY. Unsettled weather continues into the start of the workweek next week.