Unsettled weather starts today

Sunday Morning: Partly sunny. Lower 60s.
Sunday Afternoon: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Mid 70s.
Sunday Evening: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Mid 70s.
Monday. Scattered showers/storms. Lower 70s.
Weather begins to turn unsettled today, with some isolated showers and an embedded storm or two arriving from the northwest today. Highs for the day will be reaching the mid 70s with more noticeable humidity compared to yesterday. The bigger story is for tomorrow.
Decent shear (change in wind speed and direction with height) is forecasted for showers and storms tomorrow, with conditions for a storm or two to turn severe and cause isolated hail and gusty winds. The one factor limiting storm development tomorrow will be cloud cover. If clouds don't clear out, high temperatures will barely reach the low 70s, which will greatly limit strong updrafts from forming.
Rain isn't expected to leave the forecast after Monday as well, with lingering showers on Tuesday, and then another stronger cold front arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. This cold front will cause next weekend's highs to only be in the mid to upper 50s!