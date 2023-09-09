Unsettled weather this weekend

Tricky forecast for this weekend. We have a stubborn stationary front to our east that isn't going away until Monday. For now, that means that since mid-level air is moving north into CNY on the backside of this front, that rain chances are there for Saturday and Sunday.
If model guidance has a good grasp on this, it looks like today won't be a washout with only rain/storm chances high for the late afternoon/evening. One final push of a frontal boundary Sunday afternoon will squeeze out remaining moisture in the atmosphere as it pushes west bringing numerous showers which are likely to linger into early Monday morning. Monday afternoon we slowly dry out in what will be a pleasant end to the day. For now Tuesday looks mostly dry but another front looks to arrive bringing additional chances of rain Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday.