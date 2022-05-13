 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

Relative humidity values this afternoon are expected to be higher
than the last several days, ranging from around 35 to 45 percent
along and north of the New York Thruway Corridor to 45 to 60
percent across the rest of Central New York. Winds will also be
generally 5 to 10 mph through the day. However, very dry fuels
continue to contribute to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across most of Central New York. This is especially
the case across areas where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

Unsettled weekend ahead

  • 0

Morning: Partly sunny. Warming up fast. 60s-70s.

Afternoon: Sunny and very warm. High 86.

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Low 60.

Tomorrow: A passing shower/thunderstorm. High 80. Low 63.

Sunny, beautiful, warm weather continues through today. Partly cloudy today, with highs in the low 80s. Noticeably more humid. Remaining dry and partly cloudy tonight, with lows only in the 60s.

The weather looks mostly cloudy to start the weekend, with most of tomorrow looking dry. A few pop up showers or thunderstorms are possible late in the day. Warm and slightly humid, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front arrives on Sunday and produces scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Unfortunately, viewing conditions don't look great right now for the lunar eclipse expected on Sunday night. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation.

Cooler weather is expected early next week, with light rain on Monday followed by highs in the low 60s on Tuesday. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine on Thursday and warmer, with highs near 70.

Recommended for you