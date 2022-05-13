Unsettled weekend ahead

Morning: Partly sunny. Warming up fast. 60s-70s.
Afternoon: Sunny and very warm. High 86.
Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Low 60.
Tomorrow: A passing shower/thunderstorm. High 80. Low 63.
Sunny, beautiful, warm weather continues through today. Partly cloudy today, with highs in the low 80s. Noticeably more humid. Remaining dry and partly cloudy tonight, with lows only in the 60s.
The weather looks mostly cloudy to start the weekend, with most of tomorrow looking dry. A few pop up showers or thunderstorms are possible late in the day. Warm and slightly humid, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front arrives on Sunday and produces scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Unfortunately, viewing conditions don't look great right now for the lunar eclipse expected on Sunday night. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation.
Cooler weather is expected early next week, with light rain on Monday followed by highs in the low 60s on Tuesday. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s. Sunshine on Thursday and warmer, with highs near 70.