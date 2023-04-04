Unsettled, windy weather ahead

Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 42.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Upper 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy with showers. High 65.
Wednesday evening: Cloudy with showers. Mid 50s.
The weather remains unsettled tonight and tomorrow, with windy weather returning later this week. For tonight, expect cloudy skies, patchy fog and drizzle, with overnight lows in the low 40s. A generally cloudy Wednesday, with rain developing in the afternoon and evening. Mild and breezy, with highs in the low 60s. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as a cold front moves through. Turning cooler and breezy throughout Thursday, with a few showers possible in the morning. Highs in the low 60s.
Windy and partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. Cold on Friday night, with widespread frost. Overnight lows in the mid 20s. The weather over the weekend looks very pleasant, with mostly sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs near 50 on Saturday and near 60 for Easter Sunday! Partly sunny skies continue Monday and Tuesday of next week, with highs in the low to mid 60s.