Updated snowfall amounts for tomorrow

Tonight: Rain changes to snow. Low 29.
Tomorrow Morning: Heaviest snowfall. Upper 20s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow. Windy. High 28.
Tomorrow Evening: Lake-effect snow. Low 20s.
Tonight, we are expecting temperatures to start off warm, but begin falling onto the 30s as brief rainfall moves into the area overnight. Temperatures fall below freezing by the early morning Saturday as snowfall begins. Expect slippery conditions on untreated surfaces, including the strongest snowfall in the early to mid-morning could cause tricky travel. By the late afternoon, snow weakens but is still significant as snowfall totals look between 5 to 7 in the lower elevations of the Mohawk Valley, and 7 to 10 inches in the North Country and Southern Valleys. Lake-effect snow begins in the afternoon bringing additional amounts to most of Central New York with windy conditions throughout the evening. Flurries could continue into Saturday night.
Sunday sees scattered lake-effect flurries in the morning along with a clipper system moving east, with drier conditions later on in the day. Temperatures will remain in the mid-20s with cloudy skies lasting into Monday morning. Spring weather is looking warmer starting Monday, with highs in the mid 40s throughout the week and the possibility of temperatures in the 50s.