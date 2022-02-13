Valentine's Day forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low -3
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Temperatures in the single digits.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. Cold. High 16.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Upper single digits.
The weather remains cold heading into Valentine's Day. Partly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows between -5 to -15. Partly sunny on Valentine's Day, with highs only in the mid teens. The weather remains cold on Monday night, with overnight lows near zero.
A sharp rise in temperature is expected this week. Still cold on Tuesday, though less cold, with sunshine and highs in the mid 20s. Much warmer and breezy on Wednesday, with highs near 40. Windy and warm on Thursday, with highs in the low 50s. Significant snow melt is expected Thursday. Widespread rain arrives Thursday afternoon and evening, followed by much colder weather. A sharp drop in the temperature is expected Thursday night. Rain and snow showers early Friday, with temperatures in the upper 20s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a few snow showers. Highs in the low 30s. Partly sunny and seasonable on Sunday, with highs in the upper 20s.