Very mild week ahead

Tonight. Cloudy with a few showers early. Low 34.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 55.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 40s.
Mild March weather continues for the majority of the week. Cloudy with a few light rain showers this evening and tonight. Overnight lows fall into the low 30s.
The weather starts out gloomy and damp tomorrow morning, with patchy fog, overcast skies, and temperatures. in the 30s. Clouds move north as a stationary front lifts north. This brings mild weather and sunshine into the area. Highs on Wednesday are expected to climb into the mid 50s! This is 15 degrees above the average high for this time of year.
The luck of the Irish is on our side this St. Patrick's Day! Clouds give way to a few breaks of sunshine. Very mild and feeling like spring, with highs in the low 60s! A few showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Another warm day Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60. The weather turns unsettled this weekend, with widespread rain on Saturday. Highs near 50. The first day of spring is ironically the coldest of the next 7 days. Cloudy and unsettled, with rain and possibly snow showers. Highs near 40. The weather warms up again next week, with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday and highs in the mid to upper 40s.