Very nice Mother's Day weekend ahead

Mother's Day Weekend is shaping up to be very nice! For starters, this evening's temperatures remain mild with one or two isolated pop-up showers barely producing any precipitation overnight as a weak cold front pushes into our area from the north. These will end by early Saturday morning as sunshine, warmth, and low humidity prevail for the majority of the day.
Clear skies will cause temperatures to cool off a bit more overnight Saturday, and Mother's Day overall will also be a little cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds throughout the weekend will be on the breezy side, which also continue into the start of the workweek. As of now the windiest day looks to be this coming Tuesday which is also trending to be our next day of seeing rain, but overall our dry weather pattern continues throughout the rest of next week.