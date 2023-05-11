Warm and breezy weather heading into the weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not as chilly. Low 49.
Friday morning: Partly sunny. Upper 50s.
Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. High 81.
Friday evening: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Upper 70s.
Feeling a bit like summer on Friday, with cooler weather to follow into the weekend.
For this evening, expect mostly sunny skies. The wildfire smoke that's been causing hazy skies this week has finally lifted to the northeast and looks to stay out of our area. Partly cloudy tonight and not as chilly, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. The weather looks beautiful this weekend. A cold front arrives early Saturday morning, bringing a few extra clouds and maybe a sprinkle. Breezy and pleasant Saturday afternoon, with highs in the low 70s. The weather on Mother's Day looks pleasant, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the mid 60s.
Very spring like temperatures are expected next week, with plenty of sunshine. A mix of sunshine and clouds on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The chance of a shower on Wednesday and cooler, with highs in the upper 50s. Pleasant on Thursday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.