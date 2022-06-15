Warm and dry today, information on storms tomorrow

Morning: Mild. Partly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Lower 80s.
Tomorrow: Showers and storms possible early. Strong storms possible late. Lower 80s.
Mild start to today with temperatures starting in the 50s but quickly rising into the 60s by mid-morning. Highs for the day reaching the low 80s. Slightly more humid today. The big story is tomorrow, and the latest information we have is still consistent with yesterday, however there is more confirmation on timing, strength, etc.
Starting out in the early morning hours, a warm front will bring isolated showers and storms. The stronger storms will remain southwest but a few weaker ones could linger into our area. We dry out mid-day with a chance to see some sunshine. In the evening, a very strong front will be arriving from the west. Currently, our latest forecast shows lots of ingredients such as moisture and rotation present for severe weather. Storms require "fuel" in order to remain strong. In meteorology we call this "CAPE". There is a huge drop-off in "fuel" directly over our area, so the biggest uncertainty in tomorrow's forecast is how long these storms will last before weakening. Current timing is consistent between 4-8PM.
Be sure to stay weather aware in any case for tomorrow.